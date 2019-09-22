Dover Corporation (DOV) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Comparing side by side

Both Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 95 2.03 N/A 4.16 23.26 Ideal Power Inc. 4 -11.16 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dover Corporation and Ideal Power Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7% Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Dover Corporation is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. From a competition point of view, Ideal Power Inc. has a 1.46 beta which is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dover Corporation and Ideal Power Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dover Corporation has a consensus price target of $105.6, and a 6.76% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88% of Dover Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19% of Ideal Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Dover Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5% Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34%

For the past year Dover Corporation has weaker performance than Ideal Power Inc.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats Ideal Power Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.