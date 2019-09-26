Dover Corporation (DOV) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Comparison side by side

Both Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 95 2.04 N/A 4.16 23.26 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.95 N/A 2.81 4.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. GrafTech International Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dover Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Dover Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

Dover Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, GrafTech International Ltd. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dover Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Dover Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.52% for Dover Corporation with average target price of $108.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88% of Dover Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GrafTech International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Dover Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09%

For the past year Dover Corporation was more bullish than GrafTech International Ltd.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors GrafTech International Ltd.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.