Dover Corporation (DOV) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 93 2.03 N/A 3.90 24.68 Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.23 N/A 2.38 21.15

Demonstrates Dover Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Donaldson Company Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Dover Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Dover Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 6.4% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 36% 14.6%

Risk and Volatility

Dover Corporation is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.48. Competitively, Donaldson Company Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dover Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Donaldson Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Donaldson Company Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Dover Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Dover Corporation has an average target price of $103, and a 4.27% upside potential. Meanwhile, Donaldson Company Inc.’s average target price is $49, while its potential downside is -1.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dover Corporation looks more robust than Donaldson Company Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of Dover Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82% of Donaldson Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Dover Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Donaldson Company Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62% Donaldson Company Inc. -4.35% -4.35% 1.59% -7.88% 6.88% 16.06%

For the past year Dover Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Donaldson Company Inc.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Donaldson Company Inc.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.