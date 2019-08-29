Dover Corp. (DOV) Stock Value Declined While Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Decreased Its Position by $2.32 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Highlander Capital Management Lifted Stake by $343,900

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 2.01 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $90.78. About 645,045 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,800 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,612 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Management Corp stated it has 6,062 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tru Inv invested 1.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bath Savings has 19,402 shares. Ohio-based Bartlett And Lc has invested 0.96% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability invested in 4,750 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited holds 0.11% or 2,500 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co reported 10,000 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment reported 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oakworth Capital owns 1,124 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability accumulated 7,107 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc reported 7,610 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Monetary Management reported 18,505 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 12,729 shares.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 14.83 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.