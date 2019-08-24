Dover Corp. (DOV) Stock Price Declined While Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Cut Its Holding; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Increased Position in Service International (SCI) as Share Value Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 618,343 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 661,012 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 584,474 shares to 36,988 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) by 232,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.10M shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,625 shares. 6,532 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. 426,612 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Moreover, Ims Cap Mngmt has 0.84% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 1.10M shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 38,218 shares. Homrich Berg has 5,298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Co accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Etrade Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,217 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 360,000 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.04% or 53,154 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 1.06% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Huntington Retail Bank has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Com holds 266,800 shares. 5,190 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 2.34 million shares. Amp Cap holds 86,043 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp stated it has 25,384 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Regions holds 30,813 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc owns 191,351 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc owns 1.32M shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0% or 65 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Boston Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.36% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Aristotle Management Ltd Liability reported 6,339 shares stake. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd reported 349,174 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. New York-based Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 14.40 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.