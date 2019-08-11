Dover Corp. (DOV) Shareholder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $2.32 Million; As Principal Finl Group (PFG) Share Value Rose, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 120.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 84,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 153,968 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 69,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 664,431 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.19. About 791,854 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 364,226 shares to 10,239 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $393,426 activity. Cabrera Ivonne M also sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 15.06 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

