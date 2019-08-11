Dover Corp. (DOV) Share Price Declined While Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Cut Holding; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $78.40 Million

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.19. About 791,854 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.13M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,470 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 70,992 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Yakira Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Millennium Ltd Llc accumulated 885,209 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.04% stake. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.2% or 3.02 million shares in its portfolio. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 20,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 11,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.19% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Citadel Limited invested 0.11% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zimmer Prtn Lp reported 3.38 million shares or 1.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Zayo Group Stock Jumped 14.6% in March – Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “After Google snub, Tampa’s getting another chance at fiber network – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dow-Key Microwave Awarded Top Honor for L3 Technologies’ Supplier Excellence Award Program – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dover Corp (DOV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dover, ABB to cooperate in Europe EV charging – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $393,426 activity. $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) was sold by Cabrera Ivonne M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co owns 2,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Llc has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Kbc Nv stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Tctc Hldg reported 3,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 7,140 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 1,104 shares in its portfolio. Keating Counselors invested in 1.07% or 25,180 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 400 shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 130,000 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Inc has 0.48% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 1.34M shares. Johnson Gru accumulated 303 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invs has 0.11% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Arrowstreet Capital LP has 54,571 shares. Fiduciary holds 24,477 shares.