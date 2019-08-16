Dover Com (DOV) Shareholder Assetmark Upped Its Position by $3.26 Million; Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Upped Stake

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 390,390 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.62M, up from 355,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 194,748 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.42. About 1.09M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corporation stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Factory Mutual Insur Co holds 0.13% or 77,300 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd holds 0.05% or 6,182 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited owns 13,185 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Communication Ma has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,741 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 22,672 are held by Columbia Asset. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Co has 60,153 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,961 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd invested 4.62% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Argyle Mgmt Incorporated has 1.4% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,875 shares. 5,415 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Hawaii. Tiemann Advsr Llc has invested 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Scotia Capital reported 76,144 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 6,907 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research accumulated 2,200 shares. Haverford has 4,237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 126,180 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 17,243 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Inc has 0.06% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 121,091 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 1,055 shares. 2,873 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 1.34 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 254,620 shares or 0% of the stock. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 968,356 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 22,062 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,956 are held by Moors Cabot Incorporated. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).