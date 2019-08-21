Dover Com (DOV) Market Value Declined While Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Raised Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Position by $2.22 Million

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 2.19 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 31,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 356,385 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp Com by 12,075 shares to 13,760 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 14,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,690 shares, and cut its stake in Photronics Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAB).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 43,776 shares. Stanley accumulated 56,148 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 69,655 shares in its portfolio. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 22,062 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fiduciary Fin Serv Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 10,464 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.04% or 162,603 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 31,760 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fjarde Ap accumulated 106,442 shares.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.