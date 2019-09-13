Dover Com (DOV) Holder Horizon Investments Has Trimmed Holding; Sky Investment Group Trimmed Its Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $434,385 as Valuation Rose

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $198.05. About 373,648 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 90.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 26,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 2,894 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $290,000, down from 29,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.81. About 321,959 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53M for 16.47 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.79 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

