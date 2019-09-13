Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 36.35 N/A -2.66 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.5, with potential upside of 35.14%. On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 152.63% and its average target price is $24. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. About 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.