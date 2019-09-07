Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.89 N/A -2.66 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$21.5 is Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 45.07%. Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 212.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that Unity Biotechnology Inc. looks more robust than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.