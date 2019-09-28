Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

We will be comparing the differences between Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.71 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 58,731,155.78% -87.2% -61.8% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Soligenix Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $29.33, and a 45.27% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 22.4%. 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 14.1% of Soligenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.