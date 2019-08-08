Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

This is a contrast between Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 33.72 N/A -2.66 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -18.34% at a $13 average price target. Competitively the average price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 2,562.72% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 11.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.