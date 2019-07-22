Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

We will be comparing the differences between Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 31.51 N/A -2.66 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.05 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -18.85% for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $13. On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 190.46% and its average target price is $7. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.11% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.