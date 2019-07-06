Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.68 N/A -2.66 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Provention Bio Inc. is 32.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 32.9. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 6.2%. About 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.