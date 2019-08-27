Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Since Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.53 N/A -2.66 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -13.39% downside potential and an average target price of $13. Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 161.78%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 68.5%. About 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.