Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 28.12 N/A -2.66 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 17.35%. About 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 18.84% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.