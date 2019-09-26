Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 44.93 N/A -2.66 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.52 N/A -6.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 41.49% upside potential and an average target price of $29.33. On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 110.53% and its average target price is $20. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company seems more appealing than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 88.8%. Insiders owned 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.