Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 43 0.00 9.56M -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,000,000.00% -87.2% -61.8% Krystal Biotech Inc. 22,352,115.97% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc. has 33.3 and 33.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -9.57% at a $25.5 consensus price target. Competitively Krystal Biotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $55.67, with potential upside of 48.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Krystal Biotech Inc. looks more robust than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 39.1%. 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.