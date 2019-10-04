Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,162,241.89% -87.2% -61.8% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 83,125,707.81% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -16.93% at a $23.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 78.8%. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.