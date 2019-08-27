Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.75 N/A -2.66 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 50.1% respectively. Insiders held 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.