Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 30.19 N/A -2.66 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 74%. Insiders held 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.