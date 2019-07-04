Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Since Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 34.77 N/A -2.66 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 and has 12.3 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 91.2% respectively. 49.4% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.