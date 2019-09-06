Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.89 N/A -2.66 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1200.17 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Aptorum Group Limited which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 45.07% at a $21.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential upside is 38.80% and its consensus target price is $22. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.1%. Comparatively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.