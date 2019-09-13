Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

This is a contrast between Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 34.75 N/A -2.66 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 66.27 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 34.12% at a $21.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.