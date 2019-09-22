Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Since Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 32.73 N/A -2.66 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $29.33, and a 94.24% upside potential. Meanwhile, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 24.22%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.