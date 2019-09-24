Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 41.09 N/A -2.66 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 68.72 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 54.78% upside potential and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 46.2% respectively. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.