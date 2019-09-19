Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 33.60 N/A -2.66 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Acer Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 38.71%. Competitively the average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,303.51% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 61.1% respectively. About 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.