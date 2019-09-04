Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.60 N/A -2.66 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.10 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 and has 19.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.5, and a 42.95% upside potential. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $56, while its potential upside is 26.98%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 93.6%. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.