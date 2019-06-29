Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 27.73 N/A -2.66 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, AC Immune SA which has a 14.7 Current Ratio and a 14.7 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 49.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.