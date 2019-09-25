Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DOVA) Reaches $20.82 After 9.00% Up Move; Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Shorts Up By 7.04%

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) had an increase of 7.04% in short interest. DFIN’s SI was 1.12M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.04% from 1.05 million shares previously. With 132,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)’s short sellers to cover DFIN’s short positions. The SI to Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc’s float is 3.39%. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 55,891 shares traded. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has declined 34.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DFIN News: 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Backs FY18 Sales Guidance of About $1B; 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 30/04/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Prepares for GDPR Compliance; 03/05/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Closes Below 50-Day MA; 16/04/2018 – DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – ENTERED INTO SIDE LETTER AGREEMENT WITH DANIEL N. LEIB, CO’S CEO; 07/03/2018 Donnelly Financial Solutions Sponsors Inaugural Regtech Data Summit; 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions 1Q EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – SIDE LETTER AGREEMENT LEIB, TO AMEND AMENDED & RESTATED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 11, 2017

The stock of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.99% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 542,802 shares traded or 29.38% up from the average. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) has declined 26.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DOVA News: 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF DOPTELET® (AV; 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – POSITIONED TO LAUNCH DOPTELET IN JUNE; 21/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DOPTELET; 21/05/2018 – FDA SAYS THE FDA GRANTED THE APPROVAL TO AKARX INC; 19/03/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals: Terms Include Upfront Payment, Milestone Payments, Fixed Transfer Price for Pdt Supplied; 31/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of DOPTELET(R) in the United States; 19/03/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL THROUGH UNIT GRANTING FOSUN PHARMA EXCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT,DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF AVATROMBOPAG IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 31/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of DOPTELET® in the United States; 03/04/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S UNIT AND PBM CAPITAL GROUP AGREED TO TERMINATE SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 1, 2016 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $599.66M company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $22.69 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DOVA worth $53.97 million more.

More notable recent Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dova Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dova Pharma up 17% as bulls move in – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plus Therapeutics leads healthcare gainers; Akcea Therapeutics leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dova Pharmaceuticals has $4500 highest and $1300 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is 40.87% above currents $20.82 stock price. Dova Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, September 19.

Analysts await Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.65 EPS, up 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.69 per share. After $-0.60 actual EPS reported by Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% negative EPS growth.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company has market cap of $599.66 million. The Company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings.