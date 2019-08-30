Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DOVA) Reaches $15.10 After 7.00% Down Move; Irobot (IRBT) Shorts Increased By 0.43%

The stock of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 72,011 shares traded. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) has declined 26.07% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DOVA News: 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys 1.5% Position in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc; 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF DOPTELET® (AV; 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – POSITIONED TO LAUNCH DOPTELET IN JUNE; 16/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS – AVAILABILITY OF DOPTELET IN U.S FOR TREATMENT OF THROMBOCYTOPENIA IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH CLD; 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS POSITIONED TO LAUNCH DOPTELET IN JUNE; 21/05/2018 – FDA SAYS THE FDA GRANTED THE APPROVAL TO AKARX INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOVA); 19/03/2018 Dova Pharmaceuticals Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Fosun Pharma For Mainland China and Hong Kong; 03/04/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S UNIT AND PBM CAPITAL GROUP AGREED TO TERMINATE SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 1, 2016 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $419.42M company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $14.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DOVA worth $29.36 million less.

Irobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) had an increase of 0.43% in short interest. IRBT’s SI was 8.49M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.43% from 8.46 million shares previously. With 780,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Irobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s short sellers to cover IRBT’s short positions. The SI to Irobot Corporation’s float is 31.52%. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 327,820 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot

More notable recent Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dova Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dova Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi cuts Solid Bio to Sell in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company has market cap of $419.42 million. The Company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair; and Looj Gutter Cleaning Robot. It has a 20.48 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. iRobot has $96 highest and $7500 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is 37.01% above currents $61.8 stock price. iRobot had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold iRobot Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 2,069 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 18,874 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 961,434 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Gam Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Bath Savings accumulated 6,910 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 46 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 9,368 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.3% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Campbell And Inv Adviser stated it has 3,407 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Scout Inc holds 0.1% or 41,483 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp owns 14 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P reported 686,730 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity. $1.06 million worth of stock was sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IRobot (IRBT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Avoid iRobot (IRBT) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is iRobot (IRBT) Down 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.