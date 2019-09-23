Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Contrasting side by side

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 32.73 N/A -2.66 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.6 and has 17.6 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $29.33, with potential upside of 94.24%. Competitively Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 165.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.