Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.89 N/A -2.66 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 45.07% upside potential and an average target price of $21.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. About 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.