Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Comparing side by side

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 34.51 N/A -2.66 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13, with potential downside of -18.80%. Competitively the average price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 83.36% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 18.9%. Insiders owned roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.