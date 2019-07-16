Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Comparison side by side

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.58 N/A -2.66 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 16.3% respectively. About 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.