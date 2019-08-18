Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Contrasting side by side

Both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.47 N/A -2.66 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 8.20 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13, with potential downside of -10.47%. Meanwhile, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $26.67, while its potential upside is 232.96%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.