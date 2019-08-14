Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Contrasting side by side

Since Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 33.66 N/A -2.66 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 353 4.56 N/A 20.54 14.84

In table 1 we can see Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -16.29% and an $13 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, which is potential 41.54% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 73.9% respectively. 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.