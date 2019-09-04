Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparison side by side

Since Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.60 N/A -2.66 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 42.95% upside potential and an average target price of $21.5. Competitively the average target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 1,023.60% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.