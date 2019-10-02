Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Contrasting side by side

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 56,291,390.73% -87.2% -61.8% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,175,438.60% -80.9% -54.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential downside is -16.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.