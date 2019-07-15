Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) Comparison side by side

Since Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 33.41 N/A -2.66 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.3. Competitively, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has 5.4 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 13.4%. Insiders held 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.