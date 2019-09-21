Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 32.73 N/A -2.66 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.73 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$29.33 is Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 94.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 1.1%. 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.