Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Contrasting side by side

Both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 34.72 N/A -2.66 0.00 NextCure Inc. 22 305.03 N/A -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. NextCure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 34.21% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.5. On the other hand, NextCure Inc.’s potential upside is 17.87% and its consensus price target is $43.67. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 30.8%. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than NextCure Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.