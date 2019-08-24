Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Comparison side by side

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.47 N/A -2.66 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a -10.47% downside potential. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 34.70%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.