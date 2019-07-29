Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparing side by side

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 30.54 N/A -2.66 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.94 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.3. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $13, and a -16.29% downside potential. On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 202.73% and its average target price is $3.33. Based on the results shown earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 30.5%. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 49.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.