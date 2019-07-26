Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparison side by side

Both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 30.28 N/A -2.66 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -15.58% at a $13 average price target. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 107.01% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 73.1%. Insiders held 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.38% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.11% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.