Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 30.54 N/A -2.66 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.47 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.