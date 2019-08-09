Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 34.33 N/A -2.66 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 23.74 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 82.8%. Insiders owned roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.