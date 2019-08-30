Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Contrasting side by side

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 35.85 N/A -2.66 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 54632.54 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.1%. Comparatively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.